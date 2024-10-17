United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)


The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, has learned with deep sadness of the tragic explosion of fuel tanker in Jigawa State, Northern Nigeria, in which more than 150 people reportedly lost their lives and many others were injured.

The Special Representative conveys his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Nigeria and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).