On June 20, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi met with Liberian Minister of Agriculture J. Alexander Nuetah and his delegation, who were visiting China at the invitation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Liu Yuxi said that China and Liberia are good friends, and the two peoples have united and cooperated in the fight against Ebola and the COVID-19 pandemic, forging a deep friendship. China is ready to work with Liberia to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen mutual support, and continuously achieve new results in cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, and other fields. The new session of the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing in September this year, and China is ready to work together with Liberia to make good preparations for the summit.

J. Alexander Nuetah spoke highly of Liberia-China relations, thanked China for providing strong support for the economic and social development of Liberia and the fight against the pandemic, and reiterated Liberia's firm commitment to the one-China principle. Liberia stands ready to take the Summit of the FOCAC as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with China in various fields such as agriculture, transportation, and poverty alleviation, and continuously push bilateral relations to new levels.