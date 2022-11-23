The new Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ambassador Mohammed El-Amine Souef, on Tuesday presented his letters of credential to the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, at the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu.

Speaking to the media after the closed-door meeting, Ambassador Souef was upbeat about the prospects for closer collaboration between the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) to restore security and stability in the country.

“The meeting was productive and fruitful. We focused on the mission’s mandate and how we can work closely together. We discussed the nature of the support we can give Somalia for peace, security, and stability, and the cooperation we can seek from Somali authorities in implementing our mandate,” said Ambassador Souef.

Ambassador Souef said he reaffirmed the African Union’s commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government of Somalia as it extends state authority and institutions of governance and restores stability across the country.

“The African Union will continue to support Somalia as it has been supporting other African countries,” Ambassador Souef added.

Ambassador Souef arrived in Mogadishu on 19 November 2022 to officially assume his duties as the SRCC and Head of ATMIS.