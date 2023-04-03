From March 28 to 30, 2023, Special Representative Liu Yuxi of the Chinese Government on African Affairs attended in New York the High-Level Open Debate on "Countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism through strengthening cooperation between the UN and regional organizations" and the High-Level Open Debate on "Peace and Security in Africa: The impact of development policy on the implementation of the 'Silencing the Guns' initiative" hosted by the United Nations Security Council, and made statements. Chargé d'affaires a.i. of Chinese Mission to the UN Ambassador Dai Bing also attended the event.

In his statements, Liu Yuxi expounded on China's policy toward Africa, introduced the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, actively responded to concerns and calls of African countries, and called on the international community to jointly help Africa meet the most urgent challenges and address root causes. Noting that China and Africa are good friends, good partners and good brothers, and that China is always a staunch force for peace and security in Africa, Liu said that China will continue to work with Africa to build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, and make greater contribution to lasting peace and sustainable development in Africa.

On the margins of the events, Liu Yuxi also met with Under-Secretary-General of the UN for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, Assistant Secretary-General of the UN for Africa Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, among others. They exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and concern.