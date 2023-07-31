The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Léonardo Santos Simão, took part this Sunday in the extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Niger.

The Special Representative condemned in the strongest possible terms the seizure of power by force and the undermining of democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger. "The unconstitutional change of government in Niger has come to further complicate an already worsening security landscape in the Liptako Gourma area, and the region in general," said Mr. Simão.

Mr. Simão assured the continuity of the assistance provided by the agencies, funds and programs of the United Nations Country Team in Niger towards vulnerable populations. He also reiterated the commitment of UNOWAS and the entire UN system to work closely with ECOWAS, in the spirit of complementarity, in support of the people of Niger, and other countries in the region going through difficult times, in the realization of their legitimate aspirations.