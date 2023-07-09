The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, was received in audience by the President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Macky Sall, this Friday, July 7, 2023.

This meeting was part of Leonardo Santos Simão's contacts with the authorities of the countries of the sub-region, following his appointment as Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel.

Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão exchanged with President Macky SALL on various subjects relating to peace, security and development in the sub-region. He underlined Senegal's significant contribution to regional and international peace and stability, and praised the exemplary partnership between the United Nations and Senegal.

The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel reiterated the UN's commitment to working alongside Senegal and its people to consolidate peace, democracy and development in Senegal and West Africa.