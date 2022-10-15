The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that Mónica M. Bennett, Senior International Client Development Manager at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), has confirmed her attendance and participation at the 2022 edition of African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022 – Africa’s premier energy event which runs from October 18-21 in Cape Town. During the event, Bennett will be driving dialogue around local content, capacity building, and how partnerships between international oil companies (IOC) and governments will enable improved capacity building across the burgeoning workforce in Africa.

For its part, SAIT has been instrumental as an educational institution, scaling up the capacity of the Canadian workforce by offering a suite of hands-on degrees, diplomas and corporate training programs. The polytechnic institution represents the second oldest post-secondary institution in Canada and the country’s first publicly funded technical institute.

As the Senior International Business Development Manager at SAIT, Bennett has developed years of experience across the local content landscape, fostering long-term relationships to help design workforce nationalization and capacity building solutions. Having specialized in Africa and Latin America with SAIT, as well as having served in a variety of roles with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, Bennett brings with her a wealth of experience having cultivated relationships with governments, educational institutions and a variety of other industries.

During AEW 2022, this expertise will be leveraged to drive meaningful dialogue around how Africa can adopt and drive local content practices so that upcoming energy developments translate into tangible opportunities for local populations. As such, during the event, Bennett will be driving discussions around capacity building and training, while providing strategies on local content and workforce nationalization so that Africa’s energy future is driven by African people and companies.

What’s more, utilizing AEW 2022’s platform, Bennett is committed to helping emerging nations train young people to be ready to move into jobs as soon as possible and alongside IOCs. This way, Africa will not only be ready to drive its own socioeconomic growth, but will take the lead towards a prosperous future on the back of energy.

“Mónica M. Bennett represents the ideal person to drive local content dialogue during the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the African continent. As an international expert with years of experience in workforce nationalize and capacity building, Bennett is well positioned to advise African governments and companies on how best to align energy developments with aggressive local content strategies. At AEW 2022, we look forward to the discussions that will be led by Bennett as we forge a future for African people on the back of large-scale energy developments,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Participating in a number of panel discussions, networking events and local content specific forums, Bennett is focused on making clear the role partnerships between governments and IOCs play in driving capacity building in Africa.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.