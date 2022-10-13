Dedicated to promoting the upstream and midstream sectors of the oil, gas, and energy value chain in southern Africa, non-profit organization, the Southern African Oil&Gas Alliance (SAOGA) (https://www.SAOGA.org.za), has become an official partner at this year’s edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition (https://bit.ly/3T0ZGAl) taking place in Luanda on 29-30 November and 1 December.

Operating as a partnership between the public and private sectors in the regional oil and gas industry, SAOGA’s partnership with AOG 2022 is indicative of its strong commitment to creating an attractive business environment, attaining high standards of performance and quality, and promoting investment in the southern African energy space.

To date, the company has been instrumental towards advancing the local oil and gas industry in South Africa by developing a regional market for gas, linking the public and private sectors to create a sustainable oil and gas industry, and by raising the profile for oil and gas developments in the sub-Saharan market.

“SAOGA’s confirmation as partner of AOG 2022 reflects the role that Angola plays in the regional energy space, and will serve to further establish an enabling environment for businesses by bringing together the region’s top executives and government leaders to capitalize on new trade and investment across southern Africa’s oil and gas industry,” states Energy Capital&Power (ECP) International Conference Director, Miguel Artacho, adding that, “We at ECP are extremely proud to have SAOGA as a partner at this esteemed event.”

Returning for its third edition, AOG 2022 will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and in partnership with the country’s national concessionaire, the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels; AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber.

AOG 2022 is the premier platform for stakeholders, policymakers and corporate decision makers to participate in the country’s oil and gas industry. As such, the event will serve to highlight the role Angola’s resources and industries have and continue to play in the future of the global economy while encouraging investment and dealmaking in the African energy space.