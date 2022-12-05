The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretariate, Mr, Mr. Elias Mpedi Magosi, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister on Monday.

This courtesy call by the Executive Secretary follows the National Assembly elections on 7th October 2022 and the subsequent formation of the new coalition government. Thus, in the main, the Executive Secretary is visiting Lesotho to pay a courtesy call to the new government.

In an interview with the Executive Secretariat, Mr. Magosi said he is paying the courtesy calls around the region mainly to introduce himself as he is new in office.

He noted that his visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho was to congratulate the Prime minister on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Lesotho.

He said SADC fully supports Lesotho, saying they are looking forward to the government of Lesotho delivering the omnibus bill.

He stressed that they are willing to help Lesotho to develop economically, saying the country should venture into industrialization as this will help Lesotho create more employment for its people.

He noted that the region cannot progress while other member states are left behind hence his tour across the region to listen to the countries’ priorities and how SADC will help their implementation.

Mr. Magosi, therefore, conveyed his condolences to the Prime Minister for the passing of two members of the Lesotho Defence Force in Mozambique and expressed gratitude for Lesotho’s contribution to the peace-making missionary.

Also Speaking, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr. Lejone Mpotjane said the Prime Minister assured the SADC Secretariat that he is going to work hard so that Lesotho will be removed from the list of unstable countries in the region.

He added that the Prime Minister noted priorities as job creation, renewable energy, water supply, as well as trade and industry.

During the visit, the Executive Secretary will meet the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr. Lejone Mpotjoane and the SADC Focal Point in Lesotho.