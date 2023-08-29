United Nations Police (UNPOL) officers have recently built capacities among some 25 officers from different law enforcement institutions serving in Narus, Kapoeta East County, of South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria state, on responsibilities of trainers and investigators to promote justice and rule of law in the area.

Prior to this workshop, officers of the organized forces—including national police, prison wardens, civil defense forces and officers of wildlife conservation—had not received any professional trainings related to their areas of responsibility.

“I hope UNMISS will organize similar programmes in future to ensure that we, as members of the organized forces, can work together to improve security conditions for our people,” said Colonel John Akech Chol, Director of Kapoeta East County Prison on behalf of all participants.

To empower them through the three-day intensive course, participants were taken through essential skills such as discipline and conduct while in service, communication abilities, investigations, team building, upholding human rights, gender sensitivity, child protection, report writing, and the role of law enforcement agencies within the justice system.

The aim: To ensure officers are well-versed in handling security and protection of citizens, especially when investigating cases related to gender-based violence, human rights, cross border conflict caused by cattle rusting, and other typical crimes that take place frequently among communities living along the Kenyan border town.

For UNPOL officers and correction advisers who hosted the forum, this is part of their role as peacekeepers in this young nation.

“Our most important task is to enhance the knowledge of our national counterparts so that they can ably fulfil their responsibilities as law enforcement and judicial officers,” Daniel Ogwal, an UNPOL officer serving for peace in Eastern Equatoria.

For his part, Oting Gait, Acting Commissioner of Kapoeta East, says such interventions are crucial in ensuring every citizen is safe and secure.

“What we want to achieve through such interventions is ensure our law enforcement personnel carry out their duties with integrity and have the zeal to serve communities without any bias,” he said. “As authorities, we will be working with you hand in hand to ensure peace and prevail.”

Protecting civilians and upholding human rights continues to be key UNMISS priorities.