The adage wisely states, "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime."

In this context, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is supporting efforts to empower community members to develop the skills they need be self-reliant at a critical time for the young country which is recovering from conflict and grappling with an economic crisis.

In Bor, Jonglei State, 16 students, including four women, have just graduated from a four-month agriculture training course at the Dr. John Garang Memorial University.

This program, supported by Korean peacekeepers serving with UNMISS, provides essential hands-on experience in rice production and horticulture on a three-hectare farm.

“Today, we are not merely celebrating our hard work; we are embracing the inspiration and ambition that will revitalize the agriculture sector as the backbone of our nation's economy," asserted Akoch Ngong, one of the graduates at the ceremony.

By emphasizing the contribution of education to sustainable development, UNMISS is investing in the long-term potential of communities across South Sudan.

“The skills I have gained are life changing. I am committed to sharing this knowledge with my people,” said another student, Elizabeth Nyankiir.

Jonglei State is rich in fertile land and resources, yet insecurity and lack of skills hinder agricultural potential.

“By joining forces, we will combat food insecurity, create jobs, and drive economic growth for our state and nation. This training aligns with national agricultural policy and directly contributes to the fight against hunger,” said Atong Kuol Manyang, Deputy Governor of Jonglei State.

Commander of the Korean peacekeeping contingent, Colonel Byungguk Kwon, announced that exceptional students will also have the chance to pursue advanced training in South Korea.

"We plan to expand the training center by offering specialized courses in electrical engineering, plumbing, and poultry farming," he stated.

UNMISS Head of Bor Field Office, Geetha Pious, concluded the event by highlighting the importance of collective action to secure sustainable peace.

“Graduates, become mentors and build support networks. Your success will inspire future generations and uplift communities.”