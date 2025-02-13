South Sudan has launched an ambitious nationwide campaign that aims to vaccinate an impressive 3.47 million children aged 0 to 59 months against polio, utilizing the innovative Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2).

This vital initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and backed by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and a coalition of dedicated partners, is a direct response to the alarming 36 confirmed cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) found in eight counties across Western Equatoria, Central Equatoria, Upper Nile, and Jonglei States.

In the face of a humanitarian crisis that has caused significant population displacements, reaching every child in need of vaccination presents a considerable challenge. However, the committed polio team is prepared to overcome these hurdles, determined to reach even the most isolated villages and settlements over the next four days.

It’s essential to understand that cVDPV2 cases can arise when the weakened live virus in the oral polio vaccine spreads among individuals who are not fully immunized. This rare circumstance can lead to paralysis, highlighting the critical nature of this vaccination drive. By ensuring children receive multiple doses, we can safeguard them against both wild and circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Viruses.

Dr. Harriet Pasquale Akello, Undersecretary Ministry of Health, has a powerful message for all caregivers: “In light of our country's challenging conditions, we urge everyone to seize this opportunity. This polio campaign is crucial—every child under five must receive oral polio vaccines. Our goal is clear: to stop the transmission of poliomyelitis. Today, we are launching this monumental campaign to ensure that every child across South Sudan is reached and protected against this preventable disease.”

Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative for South Sudan, expressed deep appreciation for the support from the government and citizens of South Sudan, as well as the generous contributions from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partnership and health allies: “This vaccination campaign is a significant step toward eradicating polio, a disease that no child should ever have to face. Our collective efforts showcase our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no child is at risk of polio.”

"UNICEF remains steadfast in supporting the Ministry of Health, WHO, and partners in this nationwide effort to vaccinate 3.47 million children against polio. This campaign is a crucial step toward eliminating the outbreak and safeguarding every child from this debilitating disease. Because no child is safe, until all are protected, we continue to strengthen the cold chain system to maintain vaccine efficacy, mobilize communities and empower frontline health workers to reach even the most remote areas" said Obia Achieng, UNICEF Deputy Representative Programs.

In December 2023, South Sudan declared a Public Health Emergency following the confirmation of cVDPV2 outbreak. In response, the country has successfully conducted three national polio vaccination rounds in February, April, and November 2024, with this fourth round kicking off today and running through 7 February 2025. Together, we can make history in protecting our children and ensuring a healthier future for South Sudan.

About the circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 2 (cVDPV2)

Circulating Vaccine Polio Virus Type 2 cases can occur when the weakened live virus in the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) regains strength and causes paralysis in a very rare condition and spreads among people who are not fully immunized. This form of the virus can cause paralysis. To prevent this, all children must get the oral polio vaccine during the campaign, and during the noncampaign time, it is routinely given with other vaccines in the health facility. Getting multiple doses of the vaccine will protect against both wild and circulating variant polioviruses.

As of January 2025, cases of circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPV-2) have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Ethiopia, Mozambique, French Guiana, and Guinea.