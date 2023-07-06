The Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim (a.i.) for South Sudan, Mr. Peter Van der Auweraert has released US$8 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) to provide life-saving assistance to thousands of people who fled the Sudan conflict. This fund allocation will complement the $8 million released from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Rapid Response Window in June 2023 to support the implementation of life-saving activities aligned to the IOM-UNHCR led Emergency Response Plan for the crisis in Sudan.

Over 149,000 individuals have been recorded arriving in South Sudan since the conflict erupted on 15 April and the number of arrivals is projected to increase as the crisis continues. Onward transportation of South Sudanese returnees and Sudanese refugees from transit sites remains a significant challenge due to the combination of poor road infrastructure and large distances, insecurity in some areas and the additional logistical challenges posed by the onset of the rainy season.

“This funding will facilitate activities to support the onward movement of people from transit sites to their destinations of choice. The additional funds will also allow us to scale up the provision of life-saving activities, including food, health care, protection, shelter/non-food items and WASH assistance to people in the transit sites,” explained Mr. Van der Auweraert.

“Many people who fled the conflict in Sudan are arriving across the border with nothing. Many reported that they were subjected to violence and exploitation, such as extortion and looting, as they fled to South Sudan. They need urgent support to reach safety and rebuild their lives,” said the Humanitarian Coordinator a.i..

“With the generous contribution from the donors to the SSHF and CERF, humanitarians can help more vulnerable people arriving in South Sudan. But, with no end to the conflict in sight, I am afraid that this may not be the last time we will call upon international solidarity to support South Sudanese returnees and refugees coming across the border,” emphasized the Humanitarian Coordinator a.i..