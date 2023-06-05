The South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3OPJu5Q) will feature a series of keynote presentations and ministerial addresses by a distinguished lineup of international and national ministers from throughout Africa’s energy sector.

Taking place from 14-16 June in South Sudan’s capital city of Juba, South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2023 conference and exhibition’s opening ceremony – hosted by the Government of South Sudan – will feature International Ministerial Addresses by Hon. Antonio Oburu Ondo, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons for Equatorial Guinea; Hon. Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy for Egypt; Hon. Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy for Djibouti; Hon. Magna Mudyiwa, Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development for Zimbabwe; and Ntokozo Ngcwabe, Deputy Director General for Mining, Mineral and Energy Policy Development for South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Meanwhile, Ministerial Addresses featuring delegates from South Sudan’s Government will include Hon. Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol, Minister of Investment; Hon. Martin Abucha, Minister of Mining; Hon. Dier Tong Ngor, Minister of Finance and Planning; Hon. Peter Marcello Nasir, Minister of Energy and Dams; and Hon. Puot Kang Chol, Minister of Petroleum.

This year’s conference comes on the cusp of numerous advancements in South Sudan’s energy sector, with the East African country poised to emerge as the cornerstone for energy development in the East Africa, Middle East and North African, and Central African regions.

Taking place under the theme, ‘The Engine of East African Growth’, SSOP 2023 organized by Energy Capital&Power and is held in official partnership with South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum, demonstrating the Government’s commitment towards promoting development through petroleum exploration and production while facilitating opportunities for new deals, new investments, and new relationships.

Join us in Juba from 14-16 June 2023 to take part in the future of South Sudanese energy.