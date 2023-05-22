Seven Korean startups are participating at GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com) under the Korea-Africa Foundation (KAF)’s support. The KAF, as an affiliation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea, runs startup support program called Korea-Africa Unicorn Acceleration program which promotes startups’ expansion in African continent.

This year, the KAF decided to join GITEX Africa 2023, the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event, with 7 Korean startups. 7 startups, at growth stage, are all tech based, varying from logitech, health tech, new material, fintech, energy and biotech. They all seek for an opportunity to expand their business in Africa, opening all possibilities such as attracting investment, business matching, technology transfer, M&A, etc.

Under the support of the KAF, the startups run Korea-Africa Unicorn Booth and participate in Supernova Challenge to promote their technologies and products. The KAF also arranges business matching and networking between startups and global business.

Lee, director of the KAF said, "Despite the global slowdown in investment, funding for African startups hits a record. This means that global startup ecosystem players have eye on African continent and South Korea cannot leave this opportunity out. I believe GITEX Africa is the best tech exhibition to explore Africa."