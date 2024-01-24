African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) is pleased to announce that its board member, Mr. Ronnie Ntuli has been awarded the Progressive Business Forum’s (PBF) prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award and was presented with the accolade at the Presidential Gala Dinner and special celebrations that marked three decades of democracy in South Africa.

The award, which was presented at the PBF’s inaugural “Show Up” awards ceremony, recognizes and celebrates individuals who have distinguished themselves in business, public service and, through their commercial, entrepreneurial and civic ventures. It also recognizes those who have acted to improve the common good and promote the wellbeing of others.

Mr Ntuli’s receipt of this award constitutes a recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the expansion of Southern Africa’s rail network and his application of engineering expertise to continental transport and logistics assets. Mr Ntuli founded and established the Thelo Group, as one of the continent’s eminent financiers of railway infrastructure and rolling stock, and the region’s most significant supporters of industrial development and high-value exports.

Further to these economic contributions, Ronnie has served his country and continent through extensive advisory work for a range of African Heads of State, where he has leveraged his unrivalled financial and engineering experience – as well as his background in Law – to help decision-makers devise policies and strategies to accelerate economic development and entrepreneurship.

Afreximbank President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Benedict Oramah, commented:

I am delighted that my dear friend, and much-trusted advisor on Afreximbank’s Board, Mr. Ronnie Ntuli, has been recognized by the Progressive Business Forum for his decades of work on this continent. As both businessman and advisor, Ronnie’s contribution to our shared prosperity and development is quite simply incalculable. His counsel has been indispensable to the Bank, particularly as we navigated the challenges of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.”

About Afreximbank:

