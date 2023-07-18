South Africa, a land of unparalleled beauty and rich cultural heritage, celebrates a remarkable double triumph at the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards. The country has been honoured with the prestigious title of "Best Country," while its iconic city, Cape Town, has claimed the coveted title of "Best City in the World." These exceptional accolades, voted for by 27,000 passionate readers, are a testament to South Africa's undeniable allure and the enduring impact it has on travellers.

The Telegraph Travel Awards, a distinguished platform within the travel industry, recognizes destinations that captivate the imagination and leave an indelible mark on visitors. South Africa's resounding success in winning both the "Best Country" and "Best City in the World" categories underscores its unparalleled natural landscapes, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultural experiences.

Cape Town, often hailed as the "Mother City," has long been celebrated for its picturesque beauty, world-famous landmarks, and warm hospitality. The city's win as the "Best City in the World" is a resounding affirmation of its status as a global tourism gem. From the majestic Table Mountain and stunning beaches to the captivating Cape Winelands and vibrant neighbourhoods, Cape Town offers an abundance of experiences that appeal to the senses and nourish the soul.

“We are thrilled and immensely proud that South Africa has been recognized as the 'Best Country' at the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards, and our vibrant city of Cape Town has been crowned the 'Best City in the World.' These accolades are a testament to the remarkable experiences our country offers and the unwavering dedication of our tourism industry. South Africa's diverse landscapes, rich wildlife, and warm hospitality continue to captivate the hearts of travellers from around the globe. We extend our deepest gratitude to the 27,000 Telegraph readers who voted for us and invite everyone to come and experience the magic of South Africa firsthand,” says Kgomotso Ramothea, Acting Hub Head for UK and Ireland Hub.

In 2022, South Africa welcomed 303,848 arrivals from the UK and Ireland. January to May 2023 arrivals from the UK now stand at 164,232 which is a 50.2% increase when compared to January to May 2022 arrivals of 109,372.

