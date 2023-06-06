South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC)


A squad of 26 athletes and officials will proudly represent South Africa at this year's World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, France, from 8 to 17 July.

The team comprises a great blend of experienced athletes who have excelled at various international para events. Among them, Paralympians Ndodomzi Jonathan Ntutu, Zanele Situ, Tyron Pillay, Louzanne Coetzee, Liezel Gouws, Sheryl James, Mpumelelo Mhlongo and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist in para cycling – Pieter du Preez will stand out as key members.

These championships play a crucial role in athletes' pursuit of securing slots for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Any athlete finishing in the top 4 or better will qualify for one slot.

SASCOC President, Mr. Barry Hendricks, congratulated the team, stating, "Our team has a proven track record of exceptional performances at national, regional, and international para events. We are confident that the selected team is a strong one that will make us proud at the World Para Athletics Championships. With Paris 2024 Paralympics drawing closer, excitement fills the air, and such events hold significant importance in the sports calendar as they serve as qualifiers for athletes to secure Paralympic slots."

Mr. Hendricks concluded by extending a heartfelt thank you to our partners, Bidvest, Toyota, Citibank, National Lotteries Commission, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Price Sport and Planet Fitness, whose support is enabling this team's participation in this prestigious event. He wished the athletes the very best of luck at this important sporting event.

SASCOC CEO, Ms. Nozipho Jafta, also congratulated the team, stating, "The selected team is a strong unit with extensive global experience. Several team members have achieved medals at various competition levels, including the Paralympics.

“As the Paralympic committee, one of our main strategic pillars is to intensify our efforts on the investment of athletes with disabilities. It is gratifying to see such a strong team representing the nation and we remain committed to fostering transformation within our teams."

She further emphasised the significance of the World Para Athletics Championships in the journey towards the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Ms. Jafta urged the athletes to perform to the best of their ability, as these championships also serve as qualifiers for all track and field events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The full team is as follows:

NAME

SURNAME

GENDER

Demo

EVENT OR POSITION

Ntombizanele

Situ

Female

African

Javelin F54

Tezna

Abrahams

Female

Coloured

LJ/200m  T44

Sheryl

James

Female

White

100m/200m/400m T37

Louzanne

Coetzee

Female

White

1500m  T11

Liezel

Gouws

Female

White

100m/400m  T37

Yane

Vd Merwe

Female

White

Discus  F64

Juane

Le Roux

Female

White

Shot Put/Discus F 47

Simone

Kruger

Female

White

Discus  - F38

Ndodomzi

Ntutu

Male

African

100m  T12

Mpumelelo

Mhlongo

Male

African

100m/Long Jump  T44

Puseletso

Mabote

Male

African

100m/Long Jump  T62

Tebogo

Mofokeng

Male

African

100m/400m   T62

Refilwe

Mosifane

Male

African

400m  T36

Jaco

Smit

Male

Coloured

100m/400m  T12

Kerwin

Noemdo

Male

Coloured

Shot Put  - F46

Tyrone

Pillay

Male

Indian

Shot Put  F63

Brandon

Beack

Male

White

1500m/400m/100m T52

Pieter

Du Preez

Male

White

100m/400m T51

Erasmus

Badenhorst

Male

White

GUIDE

Clause

Kempen

Male

White

GUIDE

COACHES AND MANAGEMENT

Lappies

Swanepoel

Female

White

Team Leader

Jason

Sewanyana

Male

African

Jumping Coach

Daniël

Damon

Male

African

Field Coach

Michael

Lourens

Male

White

Field Coach

Raymond

Julies

Male

Coloured

Track Coach

Ilse

Du Preez

Female

White

Assistant to P Du Preez

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).