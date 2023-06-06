A squad of 26 athletes and officials will proudly represent South Africa at this year's World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, France, from 8 to 17 July.

The team comprises a great blend of experienced athletes who have excelled at various international para events. Among them, Paralympians Ndodomzi Jonathan Ntutu, Zanele Situ, Tyron Pillay, Louzanne Coetzee, Liezel Gouws, Sheryl James, Mpumelelo Mhlongo and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist in para cycling – Pieter du Preez will stand out as key members.

These championships play a crucial role in athletes' pursuit of securing slots for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Any athlete finishing in the top 4 or better will qualify for one slot.

SASCOC President, Mr. Barry Hendricks, congratulated the team, stating, "Our team has a proven track record of exceptional performances at national, regional, and international para events. We are confident that the selected team is a strong one that will make us proud at the World Para Athletics Championships. With Paris 2024 Paralympics drawing closer, excitement fills the air, and such events hold significant importance in the sports calendar as they serve as qualifiers for athletes to secure Paralympic slots."

Mr. Hendricks concluded by extending a heartfelt thank you to our partners, Bidvest, Toyota, Citibank, National Lotteries Commission, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Price Sport and Planet Fitness, whose support is enabling this team's participation in this prestigious event. He wished the athletes the very best of luck at this important sporting event.

SASCOC CEO, Ms. Nozipho Jafta, also congratulated the team, stating, "The selected team is a strong unit with extensive global experience. Several team members have achieved medals at various competition levels, including the Paralympics.

“As the Paralympic committee, one of our main strategic pillars is to intensify our efforts on the investment of athletes with disabilities. It is gratifying to see such a strong team representing the nation and we remain committed to fostering transformation within our teams."

She further emphasised the significance of the World Para Athletics Championships in the journey towards the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Ms. Jafta urged the athletes to perform to the best of their ability, as these championships also serve as qualifiers for all track and field events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The full team is as follows: