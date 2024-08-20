This year, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is observing Women's Month by celebrating its women in blue who do not only bring inclusivity and empathy to the table, but who also go beyond the call of duty to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

Today, we introduce the nation to Sergeant Silindile Njilo, a crime prevention member attached to the Ntuzuma police station in KwaZulu-Natal.

Njilo and baby “Tholakele” captured the hearts and minds of the nation when a video clip of them trended on social media platforms earlier this year. Loosely translated, the name Tholakele means ‘being found’; the real identity of the toddler is being withheld.

Little did Njilo know how her Day Shift would unfold when she reported for duty on 05 May 2024 and found an abandoned baby girl at the Client Service Centre (CSC). The baby was brought to the police station during the previous shift by the owner of a local tavern after the biological mother had left the baby at his establishment.

Wasting no time, Njilo went home to get a wash basin and returned back to the police station where she bathed Tholakele, changed her into a new set of clothes and fed her while waiting for social work services to arrive. It was as if the baby instinctively realised that she was safe in the arms of Njilo and a bond immediately formed between them.

Baby Tholakele, a name Njilo gave her, has since been placed at a place of safety. Njilo visits often and says she continues to love and care for Tholakela as if she is one of her own.

Njilo, a devote wife and mother of two, also says her act of humility that day was merely a reflection of her humble upbringing as she knows how it feels to 'come from nothing'.

Her mother single handedly raised Njilo and her siblings with no steady income and adds by saying that she will never forget her late mother's words: "Be a light and take care of those who need help". She often takes out money from her own pocket to buy basic essentials and food to support poverty-stricken community members.

Joining the Service 14 years ago, was a dream come true for Njilo as she believes there is no greater calling than to be of service to her community.

As a crime prevention member, her duties include dealing with general enquiries and complaints lodged by the public, attend to crime scenes, effecting arrests and detaining suspects as well as carrying out patrol duties.

"I urge our community members to support and stand alongside members of the South African Police Service. Because, together we can achieve more towards a safer country for all," said Njilo.

Nothing short of a heroine, Sergeant Silindile Njilo continues to be a shining light in the community she serves!