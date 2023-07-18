The multiparty delegation of Parliament’s Rules Committee kicks off its benchmarking visit to the UK Parliament's House of Commons in Westminster today. This three-day visit is a significant step in the ongoing consideration of establishing a parliamentary oversight mechanism over the presidency. The delegation seeks to gather essential information that will assist in making an informed decision regarding the necessity and structure of such a committee.

The Rules Committee has been diligently examining the question of how best to strengthen parliamentary oversight over the presidency. This follows the recommendation of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption, and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State, which proposed that Parliament assess the desirability of establishing a committee to oversee acts or omissions by the President and Presidency that are not currently overseen by existing portfolio committees.

Of the 19 recommendations made by the State Capture Commission specifically related to the scope of Parliament's work, procedures, practices, and conventions, 11 have already been implemented, while the remaining 8 are currently being processed. The benchmarking visit to the UK Parliament serves as a crucial opportunity to enhance Parliament's understanding of international best practices and gain valuable insights to inform the ongoing consideration of an oversight mechanism for the presidency.

Extensive research has been conducted by the Rules Committee in preparation for this benchmarking exercise. Comparative research of 12 parliaments with similar mechanisms has been undertaken, allowing Parliament to learn from global experiences in parliamentary oversight. Furthermore, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has conducted research and analysis of the presidency budget vote to identify areas that currently lack sufficient scrutiny. The PBO's findings emphasize the importance of strengthening parliamentary oversight over the Presidency, drawing on insights from international practices, including those employed in the UK's Office of the Prime Minister.

During their visit to the UK Parliament, the South African parliamentary delegation will engage with political representatives and procedural experts from Westminster. The delegation aims to explore various aspects, including the general procedures and conventions relating to oversight mandates in the House of Commons, the accounting responsibilities of the Prime Minister as the head of the Government, the composition and proceedings associated with the national budget in relation to the Office of the Prime Minister, and the operational structures employed within Westminster to scrutinize the Office.

On the first day of the visit today, the meetings of the multiparty delegation will, amongst others, focus on financial scrutiny and the budget process, discussions on the structure and processes of the Procedural Committee of the House of Commons (equivalent to our Parliament's Rules Committee), as well as an examination of the work of the Liaison Committee and the House of Commons Committee on the Prime Minister, including their practices and procedures.

Parliament recognizes the significance of this benchmarking exercise in informing the decision-making process regarding the establishment of a committee to oversee the presidency. The insights gained from the visit to the UK Parliament will provide valuable information to assist the Parliament in making an informed and effective decision that ensures improved oversight and accountability of the executive arms of the state.

Parliament remains committed to addressing the recommendations of the State Capture Commission and enhancing good governance practices in South Africa.

The Members of the multiparty delegation is led by House Chairperson for Committees, Oversight&ICT, Mr Cedric Frolick and includes Mr Qubudile Dyantyi, Mr Hope Papo (both from the African National Congress), Dr Annelie Lotriet (from the Democratic Alliance), Mr Narend Singh (from the Inkatha Freedom Party), and Dr Cornelius Mulder (from the Freedom Front Plus). The delegation is being supported by the Secretary to the National Assembly, Mr Masibulele Xaso, and three other officials, including the Director of the Parliamentary Budget Office, Dr Dumisani Jantjies.