Today marks the start of the three-day Development Seminar hosted by the Forum of Secretaries (FoS) under the South African Legislative Sector (SALS). This bi-annual seminar, taking place at the Sun City Convention Centre in the Northwest Province, aims to bring together administrative leaders from all of South Africa's legislatures. The goal of this seminar is to promote capable and outcome-orientated leadership, resulting in excellence, integrity, and professionalism within SALS. Minimum norms and standards will be developed to achieve this goal.

The seminar also aims to develop and enhance the capacity of managers and staff in the legislative sector to fulfil their duties and responsibilities efficiently and effectively. Attendees will have the opportunity to share and exchange ideas and experiences on legislative practices, procedures, and processes within the country, continent, and worldwide. Finally, the seminar aims to provide strategic leadership and guidance and contribute to the broader dissemination of knowledge about legislative practices and procedures for continuous development and improvement.

The seminar is expected to be attended by Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries to Parliament and Provincial Legislatures, Executive and Senior officials of the South African Parliament and Provincial Legislatures, and Delegations that incorporate representatives of the various Clusters of the Legislative Sector.

The Seminar's theme is "Building a capable and strong legislative sector that realizes open, responsive, and accountable government." Some distinguished leaders who will deliver presentations include Dr Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka, former Deputy President of South Africa and former United Nations under-secretary-General and Executive Director of UN, Mr Theo Kaspers, Head of Cooperation, European Commission, and Mr. Xolile George, Secretary to Parliament.

At the end of the seminar, confirmation is expected on the Reconfiguration of the South African Legislative Sector Administrative Level, the process for Legacy Reports of the 6th Parliamentary Term, and the Induction and Transition process to the 7th Parliamentary Term.