Bolstering a proactive trade relationship between Seychelles and South Africa was the main topic of conversation between the South African High Commissioner to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Dr. Hlamalani Nelly Manzini and Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave on Wednesday 06th March 2024 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.
The two diplomats discussed the possibility of bringing together South African and Seychellois entrepreneurs to build strong partnerships, create capacity building opportunities for Seychellois businesses, and expose them to a wider market.
They also touched on various areas of collaboration and mutual interest such as tourism, education, health, sports, agriculture and visa related issues. Another important point discussed was the maritime connectivity between South Africa and the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) island countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.