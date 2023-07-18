Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Dr. Naledi Pandor met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to South Africa Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, HE Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa commended the distinguished bilateral relations between her country and the State of Qatar, as well as the efforts exerted by HE Qatari Ambassador to develop these relations, wishing him luck in his future tasks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.