As part of the Western Cape Government’s drive to create opportunities for youth employment, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT), together with 12 employers in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector hosted a recruitment drive at the Athlone stadium on Friday, 12 May 2023, to bring employment opportunities closer to where young job seekers live.

Unemployed youth, between the ages of 18 and 34 with a grade 12 or equivalent qualification were interviewed by operators, which will be employing 1 000 of those interviewed in the BPO sector.

“The BPO sector is a vibrant and growing sector of the Western Cape’s economy, with Cape Town and the Western Cape recognised as the leading location in South Africa for global business services delivery” said Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger.

The event is the first of five to be held in the 2023/24 financial year, bringing the number of opportunities offered to 5 000 over the year.

Successful candidates will receive a 12-month on-the-job learnership within a BPO company, including a monthly stipend. After completing the programme, each beneficiary will receive an accredited qualification, equivalent to a NQF level 3.

Minister Wenger continued: “I had the pleasure of meeting with some of the applicants as well as the companies present at the drive at the Athlone Stadium on Friday and what struck me was the hope and enthusiasm in all who I met. The fact is that far too many young people struggle to find work which is why the Western cape Government works with the private sector to create more opportunities for our young residents.”

This project is a partnership between DEDAT and BPO operators, as well as the National Treasury’s Job Fund and Cape Town College.

“What is truly impressive is that 80% of those who complete the programme are transitioned into a formal job, giving them the opportunity to live a life they value, to support themselves and their families. We will continue to partner with key stakeholders in the private sector so we can help create many more opportunities for those wishing to find work in the province.” Concluded Minister Wenger.