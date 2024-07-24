South Africa welcomes the declaration of unity between various Palestinian groups and their stated intention to constitute an interim national unity reconciliation government. Palestinian unity has the capacity to bring Palestinians closer to achieving the core objectives of the Palestinian cause: self-determination, freedom, justice, peace and the establishment of an independent, sovereign and prosperous Palestinian state.

Our own struggle for a free, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united, undivided and prosperous South Africa instructs unity as the foundation of our collective strength, resilience and achievement.

It is through unity and solidarity that the Palestinian people can effectively confront the challenges of occupation and oppression, and work towards the realisation of their national aspirations. The declaration issued signals a commitment to overcome past divisions and advance towards a shared vision and future.

South Africa commends the various Palestinian groups, their leaders and representatives who have chosen the path of dialogue, national reconciliation and common action in pursuit of the undoubtedly just Palestinian cause.

South Africa further remains committed to the two-state solution and a free Palestine. As we express our continued solidarity and unwavering support, we look forward to the positive impact that Palestinian unity and national reconciliation will bring, fostering hope and driving meaningful change. Let this be the dawn of a new era where the collective aspirations for freedom, justice and self-determination of the Palestinian people are fully realised.