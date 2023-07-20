The weekly status of reservoirs released by the Department of Water and Sanitation reflects that most reservoirs in the country remain on a stable balance albeit downswing in water levels when compared to same period last week. This week, the overall storage capacity of the country’s water level sits at 94.4%, a modest decline from last week’s 94.7%, and a somewhat improvement from last year’s 93.1%. The persistent reduction of water levels is attributed to the dry winter season.

Water Supply systems on the upward movement are Klipplaat from 100.2% to 100.4%, Bloemfontein from 98.1% to 98.4% and the troubled Algoa in the Nelson Mandela Bay which continues to improve week on week, moving from 31.0% to 34.8%. This is a welcome relief to the residents of the area after severe drought for a number of years.

The following Water Supply Systems are on the decreasing mode: the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) diminished from 97.2% to 96.6%, Amathole decreased from 101.4% to 100.9%, Butterworth recorded a minor dip from 99.4% to 99.0%, Cape Town shrunk from 99.2% to 99.0%, Crocodile West declined from 100.1% to 99.9%, Umgeni recorded a drop from 96.0% to 95.4%, Orange lessen from 99.0% to 98.6%, Both Luvuvhu and Polokwane witnessed faints reductions from 100.4% last week to 100.3% this week.

The Crocodile East and Umhlathuze Water Supply Systems are fixed and unchanged at 100.2%, and 100.1% respectively.

A total of seven (07) out of nine (09) provinces have recorded reduction in water levels namely, Free State moved down from 98.4% to 97.9%, KwaZulu Natal recorded a tiny reduction from 90.2% last week to 90.1%, Gauteng decreased from 99.2% to 97.9%, Limpopo contracted slightly from 87.9% to 87.7%, Mpumalanga dropped from 98.0% to 97.9%, Northern Cape dipped from 91.6% to 91.5% and North West also scaled down a little bit from 89.2% to 89.1%.

Provinces that witnessed upward movements are Western Cape and Eastern Cape expanding from 89.4% to 89.5% and 79.6% to 80.2%.

Vaal and Grootdraai Dams which are part of the IVRS have slightly dropped from 92.0% to 91.0% and 94.5% to 94.4%. Gariep which is part of Orange River Water Supply System have recorded a decline from 99.0% to 98.2%, however Vanderkloof which is in the same system has increased somewhat from 99.1% to 99.2%.

In KwaZulu Natal, Albert Falls Dam, an integral part of the Umgeni Water Supply System which supplies water to eThekwini Metro and surrounding areas dropped from 99.3% to 99.0%. Midmar which is also part of Umgeni moved down moderately from 95.6% last week to 95.3% this week while Woodstock Dam is unchanged at 99.8%.

Kouga Dam which is part of Algoa Water Supply System continues to soar from 36.2% last week to 42.2% while Gcuwa Dam which forms part of Butterworth Water Supply System is decreased from 101.8% to 101.2%.

Roodeplat which is the component of Crocodile West supplied by Pienaars River are expanded from 100.4% to 100.6%.

In the Western Cape, which is a combination of parts that experience rainfall in winter and those that receive rainfall during other seasons; Berg River dropped from 101.3% last week to 100.7%, and Clanwilliam Dam upped from 96.5% to 96.7%.

Flag Boshielo which is part of Polokwane Water Supply System has decreased from 101.4% to 101.2%, De Hoop narrowly decreased from 100.1% to 100.0% and Nandoni is sitting at the same level at 100.8%.

In Mpumalanga, Jericho Dam which is part of the IVRS supplied by Mpama River has decreased marginally from 87.0% to 86.4%, Nooigedacht diminished from 97.4% to 96.8%, Kwena Dam which is part of Crocodile East Water Supply System is sitting at 100.2%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation persists in pleading with the public to utilise the available water with caution since we are still in the middle of dry winter season.