In a collaborative effort with the Alex Peace Ambassadors and various organizations, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) held a public consultations on the Water Services Act and the National Water Act Amendment Bills in Alexandra township, Gauteng on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.

The purpose of this dialogue was to encourage interest groups and the public to provide their comments on these two crucial pieces of legislation. The deadline for submission of comments is set for Friday, 1 March.

In attendance at the dialogue were the Alex Water and Sanitation Community Forum, the Department of Economic Development Affairs- Consumer Affairs, ALX FM, the Men’s Forum, IEC, and the Ikusasalethu Youth Development Project.

During the dialogue, Mashile Tshigofatso from the DWS Gauteng Communications unit Highlighted the purpose of the Water Services Act and the National Water Act amendment bill. These bills were published on 17 November 2023.

Mashile noted that amending these legislations would strengthen the DWS's role as a regulator of the water and sanitation sector. It would also decisively address the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

Thabo Mopasi, representing the Alex Peace Ambassadors, echoed Mr. Mashile's sentiments and urged the public not to underestimate the significance of this opportunity for collaboration and engagement. He emphasized the importance of submitting comments within the given deadline, as this legislation holds the potential to significantly enhance the lives of individuals across the nation.

The DWS, through this civic education dialogue and comments submission process, is actively seeking input from the public and interest groups to ensure that these amendments accurately reflect the needs, concerns, and aspirations of the people they will affect.

By encouraging widespread participation and engagement, the DWS aims to create legislation that is more inclusive, relevant, and representative of the diverse people within society.

One of the speakers, David Mawelewele from the City of Johannesburg’s Office of the Speaker, underscored the disadvantage of not participating. He emphasized that those who choose to submit their comments will represent the interests of those who opt not to participate.

“Those who don't take part in the process will later complain about the bills not encompassing their views. By actively engaging and submitting their comments, individuals can shape the legislation and ensure that their concerns are considered”, said Mawelewele.

As the deadline for submission approaches, the DWS has issued a reminder to the public to submit their comments before the end of today, Friday 01 March 2024. The department encourages all members of the public and stakeholders to send their written submissions to Ms. Mapula Khuduga at Khudugam@dws.gov.z or call 012 336 7835.