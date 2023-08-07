City of Cape Town MMC for Urban Mobility Roberto Quintas and Western Cape Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie met with SANTACO-WC leadership on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.

At the meeting on Friday, government put forward a proposal to alleviate the impact of impoundments on taxi operators, while we resolve the complex challenges around operating licences and other issues. SANTACO-WC then took this proposal to their members on Saturday for internal engagement.

At the latest meeting on Sunday afternoon, further progress was made with resolving the ongoing minibus taxi strike, until the suspension of negotiations in the early evening.

Both City and Provincial governments are committed to further urgent engagement with SANTACO-WC leadership in the interest of resolving the current situation.

All parties have reiterated the call for calm and for no further violence and that there should be no interference with other public transport operators.