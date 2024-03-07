The 2024 Women Speakers’ Summit continues today at the National Assembly of France in Paris. Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Speaker of the National Assembly, is representing the South African Parliament at this significant event of women Speakers and Presidents of national, regional, and international Parliaments.

This year's summit is a vital platform for these influential women leaders to exchange ideas and experiences on issues of national and international significance. Central to the discussions is the reinforcement of commitment to women's rights and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing these causes.

A major focus of today's agenda, the second and the last day of the Women Speakers’ Summit, is the collective denunciation and condemnation of sexual violence against women in conflict zones – a grave violation of international law. The summit is taking a firm stand against the use of rape as a weapon of war, highlighting the urgent need for global action and accountability.

The summit features two key discussion forums. The first forum is set to explore critical themes such as education, equality, health, and combating violence against women. The second forum will delve into gender equality, parity, and the empowerment of women in the political arena.

Additionally, Ms Mapisa-Nqakula will, today, join her international counterparts to address a media conference on the summit's goals and its focus on empowering women in legislative roles globally.

Later today, the women heads of parliaments will also meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The summit, which concludes this evening, was opened yesterday by Ms Yaël Braun-Pivet, the first female President of the National Assembly of France. This historic event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for women's rights and representation in leadership roles worldwide.

Said the Speaker: "Women's participation in key state institutions, particularly in leadership roles, is not just desirable but necessary. It brings diverse perspectives and approaches to governance, which are crucial for addressing the full spectrum of societal issues."