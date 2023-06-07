The sixth edition of the South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3MTd4Vh) – taking place in Juba from 14-16 June – will feature an African Energy and Mining Business Forum that will focus on the collaborative relationship between South Africa and South Sudan.

Taking place on 16 June, the African Energy and Mining Business Forum will be sponsored by SSOP’s government partner, South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), which will be represented by the organization’s Deputy Director General, Ntokozo Ngcwabe. Petroleum, energy, and mining will serve as focus areas during the Forum, during which South Africa will aim to increase its trade and business with South Sudan while promoting collaboration, investment, and the development of policies that will shape economic prosperity and competitiveness for decades to come.

Ngcwabe will also speak during the summit’s opening session on 15 June and will participate during the South Sudan-South Africa Investor Lunch on 16 June at the conference venue, the Radisson Blu’s Rooftop Restaurant. Also sponsored by the DMRE, the Investor Lunch will feature a presentation by the CEO of South Africa’s state-owned mining company, the African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation (AEMFC), Lemogang Pitsoe, and will serve to promote long-term energy strategies while solidifying the fraternal relations between the two countries.

Indicative of the two countries’ ongoing collaboration, South Africa’s state-owned energy finance corporation, the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) initiated a Joint Venture (JV) partnership with South Sudan’s National Oil Company, Nilepet, to form the Nile Orange Energy Project. The JV aims to promote and develop crude oil export infrastructure in South Sudan.

As such, SFF CEO, Godfrey Moagi will participate in a back-to-back presentation session with Nilepet CEO and Managing Director, Bernard A. Makeny, on 15 June, where he is expected to discuss innovative solutions for energy development in East and Southern Africa. What’s more, the SFF’s Chief Geologist, KB Triveli, will participate in a panel discussion – titled, ‘African Producers: The Evolving Onshore E&P Environment in Africa and the Middle East’ – to offer the latest updates on South Sudan’s upstream and midstream capacity building strategies.

The African Energy and Mining Business Forum will feature presentations by representatives from South Africa’s Councils for Geoscience and Mineral Technology; Nilepet; pan-African legal and business advisory group, Centurion Law Group; and the AEMFC, who will explore the partnerships driving investment in African resources. Meanwhile, during the summit’s Business Forum and Investor Lunch, participants can expect to formulate new business relationships, with South Africa’s Council for Geoscience and the AEMFC poised to cultivate collaboration and cooperation with companies operating in South Sudan.

This esteemed roster of public and private sector resource leaders from across East and Southern Africa will examine how these two regions can work more closely to promote the future of mining in Africa and its impact on the energy sector.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power in official partnership with South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum, SSOP 2023 will take place in Juba from 14-16 June under the theme, ‘Engine of East African Growth’. The sixth edition of this premier event will deliver new deals, new investments, and new partnerships with global industry leaders while fostering development across the entirety of East Africa’s energy value chain.