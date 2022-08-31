The South African Government wishes to express its condolences to the Government and people of Pakistan following the large-scale destruction and loss of thousands of lives in the wake of the recent flooding witnessed in Pakistan.

Minister Pandor said: “We are saddened by the losses you have suffered as a result of the devastating floods that have occurred during the current Monsoon season and wish to express our solidarity with you during this trying time.”

The South African Government and its people extend sincere condolences to the Government and people of Pakistan amidst the unfolding climate catastrophe, stands in solidarity with those affected and salute the emergency personnel working tirelessly to assist those in need.

The thoughts of the South African people are with the people of Pakistan and others affected by this catastrophe in the rest of South Asia.