Republic of South Africa: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure


The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is aware of a fire that broke out at the Legal Practice Council building that is located at 123 Paul Kruger Street in Pretoria. The fire started approximately around 08:20 on 05 September 2022.

It is worth noting that the fire did not spread over to the North Gauteng High Court building that is situated right next to the Legal Practice Council building. None of the buildings that are under the custodianship of DPWI were affected by the fire outbreak.

There was even no evacuation that was conducted at the North Gauteng High Court. Court proceedings continued uninterrupted by the incident. As DPWI, “we will, however, monitor the situation in order to prevent any flares to the properties under our custodianship.”

