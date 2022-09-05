There was even no evacuation that was conducted at the North Gauteng High Court. Court proceedings continued uninterrupted by the incident. As DPWI, “we will, however, monitor the situation in order to prevent any flares to the properties under our custodianship.”

It is worth noting that the fire did not spread over to the North Gauteng High Court building that is situated right next to the Legal Practice Council building. None of the buildings that are under the custodianship of DPWI were affected by the fire outbreak.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is aware of a fire that broke out at the Legal Practice Council building that is located at 123 Paul Kruger Street in Pretoria. The fire started approximately around 08:20 on 05 September 2022.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.