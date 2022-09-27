President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 29 September 2022, update the National Assembly on key interventions of government, including the attention given to the supply of electricity to government’s development of a comprehensive response to the final report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Fraud and Corruption in the Public Sector.

Among other responses to Members’ questions, the President will set out government’s policy and actions to alleviate hunger and malnutrition experienced by destitute children.

Turning to the fight against crime and the building of safer communities, the President will provide an overview of the performance of the Anti-Gang Unit since its formation in 2018.

The President will also brief Parliament on efforts to combat economic crimes such as theft and destruction of rail infrastructure and related economic sabotage of other public infrastructure.

On Eskom, the President will respond on work being done to bring units at Medupi and Kusile power stations onto the national power grid.

The President will also share with the National Assembly the work being done to prepare the President’s submission to Parliament, in October 2022, of government’s position on the recommendations of the State Capture Commission.