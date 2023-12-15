President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday, 16 December 2023, deliver the keynote address at the 2023 National Day of Reconciliation celebrations.

The national event will be held at Thohoyandou Stadium, Thulamela Local Municipality, Vhembe District in Limpopo.

This year, Reconciliation Month is commemorated under the theme “Strengthening unity and social cohesion in a healing nation”.

The National Day of Reconciliation aims to promote national unity, social cohesion, constitutional democracy, human rights, and equality by highlighting and advancing the constitutional values and principles that bind together all South Africans.

The day also serves as a call to action to individuals to take responsibility to fight racism, discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

South Africa has made significant progress in transforming from an apartheid state into a democratic one.

In 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law three pieces of legislation to strengthen the criminal justice system, promote accountability across the state and support survivors of various forms of abuse or infringements of rights.

National Day of Reconciliation focuses attention on national unity that is enriched by the diversity of histories and experiences, languages and cultures that make South Africa unique.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa.

As part of the celebrations, President Ramaphosa will visit Fulufhelo Special School, which is a legacy project in Thohoyandou.

Fulufhelo Special School was established in 1987 by Phalalani Association for people with intellectual disabilities.

Media accreditation has concluded by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and no new applications will be accepted.