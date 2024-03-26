President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the adoption of Resolution 2728 (2024) by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 25 March 2024, which demands an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

President Ramaphosa said," We must seize the opportunity presented by this Security Council Resolution to create a firm foundation for a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations. We need to stop the carnage and begin walking a path to peace".

The President called on the United Nations Security Council to ensure that there is compliance with the resolution, which is binding on the parties.

South Africa remains concerned that in over five months, since the escalation the conflict, thousands have lost their lives, including over 13 000 children.

As Resolution 2728 notes, there is an “urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip”.

It is therefore vital that the parties comply with the Security Council, “demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale, in line with international humanitarian law, as well as Resolution 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023)”.