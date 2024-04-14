President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 15 April 2024, host His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of eSwatini for a working visit at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the President’s Official Residence in Pretoria.
The visit follows a courtesy visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to His Majesty King Mswati III in Lozitha, eSwatini on Wednesday, 03 April 2024.
South Africa and eSwatini share strong historical bonds as well as mutually beneficial political and trade ties.
