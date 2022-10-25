The Presidency: Republic of South Africa


President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Wednesday 26 October 2022, be in Parliament, as Minister Enoch Godongwana of Finance will be tabling the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). 

The MTBPS at 14h00 tomorrow, sets government policy goals and priorities, forecasts macroeconomic trajectory and projects the fiscal framework over the next three years by outlining spending and revenue estimates, among others.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency: Republic of South Africa.