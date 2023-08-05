President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the final match of the Netball World Cup 2023 and deliver brief remarks at the Closing Ceremony of the competition in Cape Town on Sunday, 06 August 2023.

South Africa has been the first African host of this global tournament which has been staged at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

President Ramaphosa has commended South Africa’s national team, the Spar Proteas, on their gallant progress through the pool stage of the tournament.

President Ramaphosa said: “As the host nation, we have been honoured to welcome players and supporters from all over the globe and we look forward to an exciting final and the successful conclusion of the tournament.

“Of course we encourage our guests to extend their stay and be inspired in new ways by the many amazing experiences South Africa has to offer.”