President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday, 21 October 2023, attend the Cairo Summit for Peace at the invitation of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Summit will discuss the ongoing escalation of the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the urgent need for humanitarian support and make a call for the resumption of the peace process.

President Ramaphosa has been deeply concerned by attacks on civilians, the resulting enormous loss of life, displacement of people and the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the Gaza Strip.

South Africa has repeatedly called for the immediate cessation of hostilities, return of hostages and the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors.

South Africa stands ready to join the global effort that will bring about lasting peace to the Middle East.