The Presidency: Republic of South Africa


President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19h30 this evening, Sunday, 23 October 2022.

The President will utilise the address to outline to the nation steps government is taking to implement the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State.

The SABC will provide a live feed for all media.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed live on PresidencyZA digital platforms.

