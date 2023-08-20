The Presidency: Republic of South Africa


President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening, 20 August 2023 address the nation on South Africa’s Foreign Policy and the upcoming BRICS Summit.

The SABC will provide the feed to all media and PresidencyZA will also live stream the proceedings.

The address is scheduled to take place at 20h00.

