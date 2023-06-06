President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing of former Cabinet member Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

Ms Joemat-Pettersson passed away at her home in Cape Town this evening, 05 June 2023, at the age of 59.

President Ramaphosa offers his sincere condolences to the family of the former Minister, and especially her sons Austin and Terrence. The President extends his sympathy to the friends, comrades and parliamentary colleagues of the late leader who was born in Kimberley and served as MEC for Education from 1994.

At the time of her passing, Ms Joemat-Pettersson was Chair of the National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Police, having previously served the nation as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and Minister of Energy.

The President said: “We have lost a remarkable leader who dedicated herself to improving the quality of life in her home province of the Northern Cape in the early years of our democracy before assuming national responsibilities in key portfolios.

“We will miss the passion and vigour with which Tina Joemat-Pettersson fought for a better South Africa from the rural villages of the Northern Cape to the benches of Parliament and international platforms.

“May her soul rest in peace.”