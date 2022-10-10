President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 12 October 2022, address a gathering marking the commissioning of a state-of-the-art plastics production plant by the ALPLA Group, a leading international manufacturer.

The event will be held at the ALPLA Production Plant at Lanseria, Gauteng.

In his 2020 State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa positioned infrastructure development and the establishment of new cities as means to stimulate the economy and increase employment.

The ALPLA investment is a key contribution to the Lanseria Smart City masterplan.

The ALPLA Group’s US$50 million commitment will not only drive sustainability and recycling in the country, but will create and sustain 350 jobs, with an apprenticeship programme that will train 36 mechatronics and recycling technicians for ALPLA operations across southern Africa.

The apprentice programme will commence in 2023 with the first 12 South African apprentices from local communities beginning their training in the plastics technology and machining technology trades in the ‘Future Corner’ training centre in Lanseria.

In the new headquarters for Sub-Saharan Africa, the ALPLA group is merging five previous plants which were located in Harrismith, Denver, Isando, Kempton Park and Samrand. The new location in Lanseria features 35 000 square metres of covered production, administration and storage space, another 12 500 for future expansion, and 30 000 square metres of roof area equipped with solar panels.

ALPLA is one of the leading companies for plastic packaging and recycling.

Around 22 100 employees produce tailor-made packaging systems, bottles, closures and injection moulded parts at 177 locations in 45 countries.

The new plant will produce bottles, closures and special packaging for the food, personal and home care, chemical, cleaning agent and pharmaceutical industries – a total of around 3.5 billion pieces per year.

ALPLA uses six different technologies, including injection and compression moulding, injection stretch blow moulding and extrusion blow moulding. In addition to international corporations, ALPLA also supplies smaller local companies with plastic packaging solutions.

The address by the President will be live streamed on all PresidencyZA Digital platforms just after 15h00.

A media pool arrangement is in place and further enquiries should be directed to ALPLA, Erik Nielsen (Senior Communications Manager) on +43 (0)5574 6021 701 / erik.nielsen@alpla.com.