President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of liberation struggle veteran and former Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) President Dr Motsoko Pheko.

Dr Pheko passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, 19 April 2024.

President Ramaphosa offers his condolences to the family, comrades and associates nationally and internationally of Dr Pheko who formerly served as the PAC Representative to the United Nations and as a Member of Parliament during his distinguished political career.

He was a lawyer, author of 45 books, theologian, academic and historian.

President Ramaphosa said: “With the passing of Motsoko Pheko, we are grateful for the extended lifetime during which this son of Lesotho became a champion of our liberation struggle and fought for the rights of dispossessed and landless people who had endured colonialism and apartheid.

“His diverse qualifications and interests made Motsoko Pheko an invaluable contributor to human development and the intellectual heritage of our nation and that of our continent whose causes and accomplishments were uppermost in his consciousness and activism.

“As we observe 30 Years of Freedom, we honour all individuals and political traditions who brought about the dispensation in which we live today and to whom we remain indebted.

“May Motsoko Pheko rest in peace.”