President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Mr Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his successful election to the position of President of the Republic of Brazil.

Mr da Silva, who served as President of Brazil from 2003 to 2010, won the general election held on 02 October 2022.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa looks forward to working with the government of Brazil under the leadership of Mr da Silva, adding that the two developing countries share a of number of common challenges and aspirations at the socio-economic level.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa and Brazil cooperate at various levels, including BRICS and numerous country-to-country, inter-regional and global mechanisms.

President Ramaphosa extended his congratulatory message to the people of Brazil for the successful manner in which they conducted the election.