President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 174(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, appointed current Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa with effect from 1 September 2024.

The appointment follows the President’s consultation, in accordance with Constitutional prescripts, with the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on 22 February 2024, President Ramaphosa informed the Judicial Service Commission of his intention to appoint Deputy Chief Justice Maya as the Chief Justice of the Republic upon the expiry of the term of office of Chief Justice Zondo on 31 August 2024.

The President invited the Judicial Service Commission to provide its views on the suitability of Justice Maya to hold the office of Chief Justice.

Discharging its consultative mandate set out in Section 174(3) of the Constitution, the Commission interviewed Justice Maya on 21 May 2024 to ascertain her suitability to be appointed as Chief Justice of the Republic.

The Commission subsequently assured the President of Justice Maya’s suitability to lead the judiciary in the country based on the interview, Justice Maya’s qualifications and judicial record, her leadership qualities, her experience as a judge in various courts, her past leadership of the Supreme Court of Appeal and her role as Deputy Chief Justice in the period leading to her nomination by the President.

The Commissioners also advised that Justice Maya’s appointment would be a significant milestone for the country as Justice Maya would be the first woman in South Africa to be appointed Chief Justice.

President Ramaphosa appreciates the confidence expressed by the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties in the suitability of the incoming Chief Justice, who can draw inspiration and support from the confidence expressed in her.