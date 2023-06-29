President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deepest condolences to Premier of Limpopo Province, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, on the passing of his wife, Mrs Maggie Mathabatha.

Mrs Mathabatha passed away on Wednesday, 28 June, following a short illness.

President Ramaphosa said: “My thoughts and those of the National Executive as well as the nation are with Premier Mathabatha, his family, and the administration of Limpopo in this moment of loss.

“As a community-focused leader, Maggie Mathabatha dedicated herself to the development and dignity of the people of Limpopo through housing opportunities, food security and support to people with disabilities.

“Her involvement with communities was a valued and exemplary complement to the work of Government led by the Premier and the Provincial Executive.

“We join the people of Limpopo in this hour of mourning and in our shared prayer that the soul of Maggie Mathabatha will rest in peace.”