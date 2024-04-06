President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 06 April 2024, undertake a visit to the Republic of Rwanda to attend the 30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

This year, Rwanda marks 30 years since the Genocide against the Tutsi which began on 7 April 1994 and lasted for 100 days, leading to more than a million deaths of mainly ethnic Tutsis. Every year, on this date, the government of Rwanda hosts an official ceremony to mark the beginning of the 100 days of commemoration.

The ceremony of remembrance will take place in Kigali on Sunday, 7 April 2024. President Ramaphosa will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, followed by the National Commemoration ceremony, which will conclude with a Night Vigil at BK Arena in Kigali.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Rwanda were established in 1995, which were further strengthen through the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement in 1999. Since the inauguration of the Joint Cooperation Commission in Pretoria on 22 June 2001, significant progress was recorded in areas such as institution and capacity building, health, and education. South African companies have also invested in Rwanda.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor will accompany the President.