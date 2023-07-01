The Presidency: Republic of South Africa


The Presidency has noted the report of the Acting Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, which absolves the President of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the Executive Ethics Code in relation to an incident of theft at his privately owned Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

The President has always maintained that he was not party to any wrong doing or violation of his oath of office. 

