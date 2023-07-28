Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana has conveyed his best wishes to the national Netball team, the Spar Proteas ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup (NWC).

The 16th edition of the NWC kicks off on Friday, 28 July and will run until Sunday, 06 August. This netball’s flagship event will take place in Cape Town at the InternationalConvention Center.

This is the first time this much-anticipated tournament is hostedon African soil. Sixteen nations will be represented in this biggest female participation sport contested every four years.

Premier Mxolisi has pledged the government’s full support for the national team. The Free State province is well represented in the team with four players namely Karla Pretorius, Khanyisa Chawane, Lefebre Rademan and Refilwe Nketsa, all coming from the province.

“Our national team, the Spar Proteas will be amongst the teams competing for the coveted NWC trophy. Whilst they are preparing to lock horns with Wales in their opening Pool C match on Friday evening, they must know that we are behind them.

As a country and as a province, we are confident that the team under head coach Norma Plummer and captain Bongiwe Msomi, is ready mentally and physically. We are also proud to have players in the team who hail from our province,” he said.

The Cabinet has called on the nation to support the Netball Friday’s campaign by dressing up in their supporter’s outfits every Friday. In reiterating that stance, Premier Dukwana made a passionate plea to the public to show their support to the team and the tournament in general. He said the backing will go a long way in nationbuilding and social cohesion.

“It goes without saying that the hosting of this spectacular event boosts our economy and tourism immensely. On the other hand, though, we must ensure that we continue to put all efforts into giving netball the recognition it deserves.

The team has been one given a chance to showcase what it has; it is now incumbent upon us to lure more young girls to participate and employ more resources into the sport” said Premier.

The sixteen nations have already arrived in Cape Town where the stage is set for the netball showpiece. In the true South African spirit, singing, dancing, chanting and blowing of vuvuzelas will be the order of the day.